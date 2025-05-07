IHC acquits accused in drugs smuggling case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s division bench on Wednesday nullified the imprisonment sentence of accused in drug smuggling case.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz announced the verdict while setting aside the trial court’s verdict.

During the hearing, Danish Akbar Advocate appeared in court on behalf of the petitioner Shakeel and took the position that a false case has been made against the accused. The present appellant has no connection with heavy drugs, the prosecution has failed to prove its case, which is why the accused cannot be punished.

He said that the accused was arrested from 26 No. Chungi and later a false case was made.

He prayed the court that the sentence be declared null and void. After hearing the arguments of the parties, the decision was reserved and later, declaring the trial court's sentence null and void, an order was issued for Shakeel's release.

The petitioner was accused of smuggling 24 kg of hashish, 9.600 kg of opium, 2 kg of heroin and 1 kg of 900 grams of AHS in a Bedford truck in case number 12/2022 at ANF Police Station Islamabad, for which the trial court sentenced him to life imprisonment.