IHC Acquits Accused In Drugs Smuggling Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 10:11 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s division bench on Wednesday nullified the imprisonment sentence of accused in drug smuggling case
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s division bench on Wednesday nullified the imprisonment sentence of accused in drug smuggling case.
A two-judge bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz announced the verdict while setting aside the trial court’s verdict.
During the hearing, Danish Akbar Advocate appeared in court on behalf of the petitioner Shakeel and took the position that a false case has been made against the accused. The present appellant has no connection with heavy drugs, the prosecution has failed to prove its case, which is why the accused cannot be punished.
He said that the accused was arrested from 26 No. Chungi and later a false case was made.
He prayed the court that the sentence be declared null and void. After hearing the arguments of the parties, the decision was reserved and later, declaring the trial court's sentence null and void, an order was issued for Shakeel's release.
The petitioner was accused of smuggling 24 kg of hashish, 9.600 kg of opium, 2 kg of heroin and 1 kg of 900 grams of AHS in a Bedford truck in case number 12/2022 at ANF Police Station Islamabad, for which the trial court sentenced him to life imprisonment.
Recent Stories
IHC acquits accused in drugs smuggling case
CDA, Bank of Punjab discuss cooperation for Islamabad’s development
Marriyum Aurangzeb hails armed forces, condemns Indian aggression
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets UK's Minister ..
LCCI organizes solidarity walk to support Pakistan Armed Forces
Adviser to PM on Privatization meets global investment leaders
IHC grants time to MCI to construct market for cart vendors
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches Student Life ..
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets on UK's Minist ..
Murree rally shows solidarity with Pak Army
Law makers slam India for cowardly attacks on Pakistan
PPP Azad Kashmir leader condemns Indian bombing on unarmed civilians
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC acquits accused in drugs smuggling case3 minutes ago
-
CDA, Bank of Punjab discuss cooperation for Islamabad’s development20 minutes ago
-
Marriyum Aurangzeb hails armed forces, condemns Indian aggression3 minutes ago
-
IHC grants time to MCI to construct market for cart vendors16 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches Student Life Cycle Management Sys ..16 minutes ago
-
Murree rally shows solidarity with Pak Army16 minutes ago
-
Law makers slam India for cowardly attacks on Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
PPP Azad Kashmir leader condemns Indian bombing on unarmed civilians12 minutes ago
-
Punjab hospitals put on high alert12 minutes ago
-
Indian aggression violates Pakistan’s sovereignty, jeopardizes regional peace: DPM Dar12 minutes ago
-
IRS Regional Dialogue 2025 concludes with unwavering national solidarity amidst Indian aggression12 minutes ago
-
KMC organizes rally in solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces12 minutes ago