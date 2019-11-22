IHC acquits Irfan Siddiqui in tenancy law violation case

(@fidahassanain)

Irfan Siddiqui says he was handcuffed, sent into jail and today was declared innocent, the case should go now to the logical end.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2019) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday acquitted Irfan Siddiqui, former advisor to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, from charges of violating Tenancy law.

As hearing commenced, Islamabad Police produced report pertaining to acquittal of Irfan Siddiqui. Justice Amir Farooq thoroughly examined the report, allowed his acquittal and disposed of the petition.

The counsel of Irfan Siddiqui asked the judge to take action against the local administration to which the Judge responded that he wanted action against the administration a separate petition could be moved.

“If you think your right was infringed you can move the court,’ said Irfan Siddique while quoting the observation of the judge. He said two different cases were being prepared. He said that fake orders were made regarding his matter and his rights were damaged.

“I was handcuffed and sent into jail and today I was declared innocent,” said Irfan Siddiqui, adding that “the case should go now to the logical end,”.

It may be mentioned here that Islamabad police booked Irfan Siddiqui, the former advisor to former PM Nawaz Sharif, over charges of violating Tenancy law.