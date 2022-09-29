UrduPoint.com

IHC Acquits Maryam, Safdar In Avenfield Property Reference

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2022 | 03:30 PM

IHC acquits Maryam, Safdar in Avenfield property reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Safdar in Avenfield Property reference while dismissing the decision of an accountability court.

A two-judge bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani announced the verdict after listening arguments from the two sides at large. Maryam Nawaz had appeared before the court along with her legal team.

Deputy Prosecutor General NAB Sardar Muzafar Abbasi concluded arguments in the case. An accountability court had announced seven-year imprisonment to Maryam Nawaz and one year jail term to Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Safdar in 2018 along with fine.

Maryam Nawaz and her husband had challenged their conviction before the IHC.

