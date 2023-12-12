IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.

A Division Bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, announced the verdict, which had earlier been reserved after hearing the arguments from both sides.

It may be mentioned that the accountability court had announced seven-year sentence along with Rs1.5 billion fine to Nawaz Sharif on December 24, 2018 on charges of assets beyond the source of income.