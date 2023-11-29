IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference case

(@Abdulla99267510)

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC announces verdict after hearing arguments of both sides in the case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference case.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC announced the verdict after hearing arguments of both sides in the case.

Nawaz Sharif who personally appeared before the court said that he had trusted Almighty Allah in all his matters and Allah showered his blessings upon him today.

The Islamabad High Court heard appeals against the sentences in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, during which Nawaz Sharif's legal team presented arguments, stating that NAB failed to prove that Nawaz Sharif made payments for the purchase of properties.

The crucial point raised was the lack of evidence regarding ownership of the properties by Nawaz Sharif, as well as the absence of proof that the properties remained under his guardianship for his children.

The court emphasized the need for evidence to substantiate these claims, highlighting the absence of proof that the properties were owned or transferred by Nawaz Sharif.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq questioned whether all of this was the prosecution's job, to which Amjad Pervaiz replied that indeed the burden of proof lies with the prosecution.

Instead of relying on assumptions, the court wrote in its decision that Maryam Nawaz was a beneficial owner, and Nawaz Sharif was under guardianship, as children are generally under the guardianship of their fathers.

After the completion of Amjad Pervaiz's arguments, the court delivered a brief verdict, declaring the sentence in the Avenfield reference against Nawaz Sharif null and void and acquitting him.

On other hand, NAB withdrew its appeal against Nawaz Sharif's acquittal in the Flagship reference.