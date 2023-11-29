Open Menu

IHC Acquits Nawaz Sharif In Avenfield Reference

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2023 | 05:48 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield reference.

The decision was announced by a two-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The court also dismissed the plea filed by the National Accountability Bureau in the Flagship reference against the PML-N supremo after the accountability watchdog withdrew it.

