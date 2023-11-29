IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield property reference.

The verdict was announced by a two-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The court also disposed of the plea filed by the National Accountability Bureau in the Flagship reference against the PML-N Quaid after it was withdrawn by the Bureau.