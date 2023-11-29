Open Menu

IHC Acquits Nawaz Sharif In Avenfield Reference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2023 | 07:43 PM

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield property reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield property reference.

The verdict was announced by a two-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The court also disposed of the plea filed by the National Accountability Bureau in the Flagship reference against the PML-N Quaid after it was withdrawn by the Bureau.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Chief Justice Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Islamabad High Court Muslim Court

Recent Stories

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered liquor, ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered liquor, mainpuri

21 minutes ago
 KEMU celebrates 13th convocation with governor's p ..

KEMU celebrates 13th convocation with governor's praise, noteworthy achievements

21 minutes ago
 Govt prioritizing development of Balochistan with ..

Govt prioritizing development of Balochistan with focus on law & order: Caretake ..

23 minutes ago
 Shan Masood eager to do well in Australia

Shan Masood eager to do well in Australia

24 minutes ago
 Transfer, postings of D&SJ, Addl D&J's ordered

Transfer, postings of D&SJ, Addl D&J's ordered

26 minutes ago
 Govt, ILO to forge collaborative path to enhance s ..

Govt, ILO to forge collaborative path to enhance social justice, decent work

20 minutes ago
Int’l Squash Series 2023 from Thursday

Int’l Squash Series 2023 from Thursday

20 minutes ago
 Bucks, Kings and Celtics advance in NBA In-Season ..

Bucks, Kings and Celtics advance in NBA In-Season Tournament

20 minutes ago
 China’s cooperation on Pakistan Lightning Monito ..

China’s cooperation on Pakistan Lightning Monitoring Network acknowledged

21 minutes ago
 18 Industrial Estates to promote trade, develop bu ..

18 Industrial Estates to promote trade, develop business, economic activities: G ..

21 minutes ago
 Grateful to Allah Almighty over acquittal in Avenf ..

Grateful to Allah Almighty over acquittal in Avenfield case: Nawaz

20 minutes ago
 Governor stresses youth to divert attention toward ..

Governor stresses youth to divert attention toward modern educational research

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan