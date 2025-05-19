Open Menu

IHC Acquits Police Officer From Charges Of Sharing Classified Info To Foreign Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 06:50 PM

IHC acquits police officer from charges of sharing classified info to foreign diplomat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday quashed the sentence of an official of Capital Police in a case pertaining to passing the classified information to a foreign diplomat.

A single member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani accepted the appeal against the sentence of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Zahoor.

Advocate Imran Feroz Malik and other lawyers appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioner. The court completed the hearing and issued a verbal order to accept the appeal.

The written decision will be issued later on.

A case was registered against ASI Zahoor on December 13, 2021. The special court of the Official Secrets Act sentenced him to three years in prison on May 18, 2024.

The decision had been challenged before the IHC which had earlier suspended the sentence of the ASI of the Federal Police. The court had ruled that threat alert reports of NACTA and the Ministry of Interior cannot be called classified information or confidential documents.

