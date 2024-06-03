IHC Acquits PTI Founder, Qureshi In Cipher Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2024 | 06:23 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday acquitted the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cipher case while terminating their imprisonment sentences
IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq pronounced the short order in the appeals of the two accused.
The division bench comprising the CJ and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case.
During the hearing, the court expressed concern over the absence of Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) prosecutor in the courtroom.
The FIA had submitted the case challan having the reference of 27 witnesses with the court on September 30, declaring the PTI founder and Qureshi as main accused.
It was alleged that the PTI founder had misused the cipher for his political benefits.
The trial court had announced 10-year jail terms to both the PTI founder and Shah Mehmood Qureshi on January 30 this year, which was challenged by the latter before the IHC.
