Open Menu

IHC Acquits PTI Founder, Qureshi In Cipher Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2024 | 06:23 PM

IHC acquits PTI founder, Qureshi in cipher case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday acquitted the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cipher case while terminating their imprisonment sentences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday acquitted the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cipher case while terminating their imprisonment sentences.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq pronounced the short order in the appeals of the two accused.

The division bench comprising the CJ and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case.

During the hearing, the court expressed concern over the absence of Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) prosecutor in the courtroom.

The FIA had submitted the case challan having the reference of 27 witnesses with the court on September 30, declaring the PTI founder and Qureshi as main accused.

It was alleged that the PTI founder had misused the cipher for his political benefits.

The trial court had announced 10-year jail terms to both the PTI founder and Shah Mehmood Qureshi on January 30 this year, which was challenged by the latter before the IHC.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Shah Mehmood Qureshi Jail Federal Investigation Agency January September Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at ..

Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at Mian Rashid Hospital, staff su ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Hamza to defend his title in WSF World ..

Pakistan's Hamza to defend his title in WSF World Jr Squash C'ships

2 minutes ago
 Rangers arrest five suspects, recover arms, ammuni ..

Rangers arrest five suspects, recover arms, ammunition

2 minutes ago
 Capital Police arrest accused with mobile phones s ..

Capital Police arrest accused with mobile phones snatched from Saudi Citizens

2 minutes ago
 Alert level raised for Philippine volcano after 'e ..

Alert level raised for Philippine volcano after 'explosive eruption': volcanolog ..

2 minutes ago
 Drug seized in Karachi's Korangi Area, accused arr ..

Drug seized in Karachi's Korangi Area, accused arrested

10 minutes ago
India praises vote conduct with Modi tipped to win

India praises vote conduct with Modi tipped to win

10 minutes ago
 Unpacking T20 Cricket World Cup

Unpacking T20 Cricket World Cup

10 minutes ago
 SAU played key partner role during 56th Mango Fest ..

SAU played key partner role during 56th Mango Festival

10 minutes ago
 AB de Villiers defends Babar Azam against mocking ..

AB de Villiers defends Babar Azam against mocking of his English on social media

24 minutes ago
 Highlighting historic decrease in inflation, Tarar ..

Highlighting historic decrease in inflation, Tarar reaffirms govt's commitment t ..

18 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 4 paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 4 paisa against Dollar

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan