ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday acquitted the accused, including the owner of Safa Gold Mall, in a graft reference and ordered to release them.

The IHC bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani accepted the appeal of accused against the judgment of accountability court in the Safa Gold Mall reference.

The accused who were acquitted, included Capital Development Authority officers Ghulam Murtaza Malik, Ammar Idrees, Khalil Ahmed and Khadim Hussain, and Safa Mall owner Rana Qayyum.

The accountability court gave imprisonment sentence to the accused in a reference pertaining illegal construction of Safa Gold Mall's floors and misuse of powers.