IHC acquits two accused in drugs cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday acquitted two accused in cases pertaining to drugs smuggling and ordered to release them.

The bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the appeal of two accused Syed Gul and Muhammad Zahid against their conviction by the anti-narcotics court.

The trial court had announced six-year imprisonment sentence to accused Muhammad Zahid in a case of possessing two kilograms heroin, while Syed Gul was given lifetime jail term in a case of 40 kilogram heroin.

The petitioners' lawyer adopted the stance that the prosecution could not present the solid proofs against his clients before the trial court.

After hearing arguments, the IHC bench acquitted the two accused in the cases.