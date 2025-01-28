IHC adjourns acquittal pleas of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on acquittal pleas of PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in toshakhana-II case.

IHC’s Justice Inam Amin Minhas heard the appeals of two accused against the decision of trial court.

Petitioner’s lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar and FIA’s prosecutor Umair Majeed appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, Barrister Salman Safdar requested the court to transfer the cases to any other bench as this case has already been heard by other senior judges of high court.

The lawyer said that he didn’t want to file a formal request in this regard and prayed the court to consider this point without giving new date.