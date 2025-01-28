IHC Adjourns Acquittal Pleas Of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on acquittal pleas of PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in toshakhana-II case.
IHC’s Justice Inam Amin Minhas heard the appeals of two accused against the decision of trial court.
Petitioner’s lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar and FIA’s prosecutor Umair Majeed appeared before the court.
At the outset of hearing, Barrister Salman Safdar requested the court to transfer the cases to any other bench as this case has already been heard by other senior judges of high court.
The lawyer said that he didn’t want to file a formal request in this regard and prayed the court to consider this point without giving new date.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO
DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028
Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..
MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health
RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting
MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape
Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC adjourns acquittal pleas of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi1 minute ago
-
FFC delegation visits MNSUA to discuss collaboration in agri development1 minute ago
-
Imran Khan being provided all facilities under category-B: IHC told1 minute ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on development projects1 minute ago
-
Strong economic system to play key role in durable development of country: Governor11 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for foiling terrorist attack in Qilla Abdullah11 minutes ago
-
RTO seals 2 sweets outlets in Orangi Town11 minutes ago
-
Acting Senate Chairman meets NADRA Chairman11 minutes ago
-
KP Govt. decides to give advance salary to employees11 minutes ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to forces on successful operation against terrorists in Bannu11 minutes ago
-
Government of Pakistan announces Amendments to NADRA (NIC) Rules, 200211 minutes ago
-
PPP Committed to Development and Public Welfare: Abdul Jabbar Khan11 minutes ago