ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till April 27, on appeal of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal seeking to dismiss Narowal City sports Complex reference.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Saman Raffat. Previously, the Accountability Court had dismissed the case of Ahsan Iqbal.

At the outset of hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) requested the court to grant time for submission of its comments. At this, the court adjourned the case till next date.