IHC Adjourns Appeal Against Acquittal Of 82 PTI Activists

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 11:08 PM

IHC adjourns appeal against acquittal of 82 PTI activists

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of an appeal of the Federation against the discharge of 82 activists of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) in a case of vandalizing at the Judicial Complex Islamabad during the court appearance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of an appeal of the Federation against the discharge of 82 activists of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) in a case of vandalizing at the Judicial Complex Islamabad during the court appearance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who heard the appeal, adjourned the hearing at the request of Prosecutor Adnan Ali. The prosecutor said the Anti-Terrorism Court had for the second time rejected the request for the identification process of the accused.

He said more than 100 people were involved in the vandalizing incident and permission was required for the identification of 20 accused.

The chief justice remarked that apparently, the ATC had given the verdict as per the law. He asked why the identification process of the accused was not completed at once as the law was very clear about it.

The prosecutor prayed to the court to grant some time for case preparation, which the latter accepted.

