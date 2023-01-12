IHC adjourns appeal against disqualification of Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till January 25, on appeal against disqualification of PTI's Chief Imran Khan by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in toshakhana case.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq adjourned the case on request of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s counsel. The associate lawyer Barrister Gohar told the court that Barrister Ali Zafar could not appear this day due to his engagements in Lahore High Court. He prayed the court to adjourned the case till next week.

The court was told that the PTI had also moved an identical case in LHC and it did not inform the bench about it. Barrister Gohar said that they had challenged the ECP's notice dated December 7.

The chief justice remarked that the petitioner could not challenge the notice at two forums at the same time and asked the lawyer to withdraw the case.

The chief justice remarked that it was understandable if this was done by a young lawyer but Barrister Ali Zafar was a senior one. The PTI's counsel said that Barrister Ali Zafar would give arguments on this point on next hearing.

The chief justice remarked that it was not an appropriate act. The court, however, adjourned further hearing of the case till January 25.

It may be mentioned here that Imran Khan had challenged his disqualification by the ECP in toshakhana case.