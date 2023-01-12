UrduPoint.com

IHC Adjourns Appeal Against Disqualification Of Imran Khan

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2023 | 04:50 PM

IHC adjourns appeal against disqualification of Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till January 25, on appeal against disqualification of PTI's Chief Imran Khan by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in toshakhana case.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq adjourned the case on request of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s counsel. The associate lawyer Barrister Gohar told the court that Barrister Ali Zafar could not appear this day due to his engagements in Lahore High Court. He prayed the court to adjourned the case till next week.

The court was told that the PTI had also moved an identical case in LHC and it did not inform the bench about it. Barrister Gohar said that they had challenged the ECP's notice dated December 7.

The chief justice remarked that the petitioner could not challenge the notice at two forums at the same time and asked the lawyer to withdraw the case.

The chief justice remarked that it was understandable if this was done by a young lawyer but Barrister Ali Zafar was a senior one. The PTI's counsel said that Barrister Ali Zafar would give arguments on this point on next hearing.

The chief justice remarked that it was not an appropriate act. The court, however, adjourned further hearing of the case till January 25.

It may be mentioned here that Imran Khan had challenged his disqualification by the ECP in toshakhana case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Young Same Ali Zafar January May December Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Afghan c ..

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Afghan capital

6 minutes ago
 Australia withdraws men's team from ODI series aga ..

Australia withdraws men's team from ODI series against Afghanistan

36 minutes ago
 PCB announces increase in pensions of former Test ..

PCB announces increase in pensions of former Test cricketers

2 hours ago
 President emphasizes to reduce political temperatu ..

President emphasizes to reduce political temperature for economic improvement

2 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notifi ..

LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notification orders

2 hours ago
 DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at ..

DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at Jebel Ali

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.