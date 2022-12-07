UrduPoint.com

IHC Adjourns Appeals In Axact Fake Degree Appeals

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 06:59 PM

IHC adjourns appeals in Axact fake degree appeals

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till December 16, on accused appeals against their conviction in Axact fake degree case.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till December 16, on accused appeals against their conviction in Axact fake degree case.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case on the appeals of Axact Company's chief Shoaib Sheikh, Rizwan Shah and Nigel Brin Robello.

On the query of the bench, the FIA adopted the stance that it could not comply the non-bailable arrest warrants of Robello as it could not get the court order. The chief justice remarked that should this court asked the DG FIA to get the warrants complied, adding that the FIA could have received the order on next day.

During hearing, Latif Khossa Advocate pleaded that until an appellant was declared absconder his case could not be separated. Shoaib Sheikh's lawyer Abid Zubairi prayed the court to adjourn hearing in this case till January. He said that his client had also given application for exemption from appearance.

The chief Justice remarked that this case was not going to be concluded in one hearing whenever its proceeding would start. The court did not know why the accused side had some anxiety and they wanted to delay the proceeding, he said. The chief justice remarked that the accused had arrived here to seek exemption although the arguments into the case were yet to start. Latif Khosa said that there were security issues to his client and requested to grant him exemption from attendance.

The chief justice observed that accused Shoaib Sheikh had to appear before the court. The further hearing into the case was then adjourned till December 16.

It may be mentioned here that a trial court had announced Axact CEO Shoaib Sheikh and 22 others 20 years in prison in total and fined Rs1. 3 million fine each in the Axact fake degrees case. The accused had challenged the verdict before IHC.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Fake Degrees Axact Company Fine Federal Investigation Agency January May December Islamabad High Court From Million Court

Recent Stories

Saba Faisal ends ties with son, daughter-in-law

Saba Faisal ends ties with son, daughter-in-law

7 minutes ago
 Corps Commander Polo Cup: Master Paints Black reac ..

Corps Commander Polo Cup: Master Paints Black reach semifinals

48 seconds ago
 Meeting held regarding ETI-GB implementation plan ..

Meeting held regarding ETI-GB implementation plan post extension period 2022-25

49 seconds ago
 Athletic boys competitions held

Athletic boys competitions held

50 seconds ago
 UNICEF Calls for Removing Children's Personal Info ..

UNICEF Calls for Removing Children's Personal Info From Ukraine's Myrotvorets We ..

54 seconds ago
 Punjab police to buy 1,022 new vehicles for police ..

Punjab police to buy 1,022 new vehicles for police to improve its performance

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.