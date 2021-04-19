UrduPoint.com
IHC Adjourns Appeals In Dr Imran Farooq Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

IHC adjourns appeals in Dr Imran Farooq murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing till Tuesday on accused appeals against their sentences in Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Dr Imran Farooq murder case.

The bench continued hearing the arguments of respondents in the case on this day.

A division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Baber Sattar heard the appeals filed by the accused.

The petitioner's lawyer said there were three appeals filed by the accused against their sentence, adding that accused including Khalid Shamim, Mohsin Ali and Moazam Ali had been named in first information report of the murder incident.

On query of the bench, the lawyer said accused Mohsin Ali and Khalid Shamim had recorded their statement under Section 164 on January 7, 2016.

The three accused were announced imprisonment sentence in the case, he said.

He argued that the prosecution had little evidence against his client.

The ATC also directed to pay Rs1 million to the victim family. Dr Farooq was killed in London on September 16, 2010, he said.

The lawyer contended that the eye witness had not declared Mohsin Ali as an accused in his statement. The court asked that whether the accused sketch issued by London police had resemblance with accused Mohsin Ali.

The court directed the prosecution to produce the sketch and Mohsin Ali's picture on next date of hearing.

The lawyer said the co-accused Kashif Ali was still absconder in the case.

The court adjourned the hearing till Tuesday.

