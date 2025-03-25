IHC adjourns appeals of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till after Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the petition for suspension of the sentence of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the 190 million pound case until after Eid due to the absence of defense lawyer.

A two-judge bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif heard the case.

PTI founder’s lawyer Shoaib Shaheen said that Barrister Salman Safdar is on his way, the lead counsel is just coming from the Supreme Court, the court should keep this case for later.

On this, the Acting Chief Justice said that they will keep this case after Eid. Due to the absence of the PTI founder’s lawyer, the court adjourned the hearing of the case until after Eid.

PTI founder’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja Advocate said that this court had ordered meetings with the founder of PTI. I gave the list of Names to the jail authorities yesterday, but they did not receive it. It is requested that the court issue that written order today.