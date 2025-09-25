IHC adjourns appeals of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi in 190m pounds reference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till October 16, on a petition seeking suspension of sentence of PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in 190 million Pounds case, due to the unavailability of the NAB

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Azam Khan,

heard the case. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and the sisters of the founder of PTI were also present in the courtroom during the hearing.

Barrister Salman Safdar, Barrister Ali Zafar and Salman Akram Raja appeared in the court on behalf of the

petitioners.

During the hearing, the lawyers raised objections to the difficulties in accessing the courtroom.

Salman Safdar took the stand that the court was approached several times but no law and order issue ever arose. The Chief Justice assured that no such obstacles will be created in the future and said that "this is your court, come whenever you want."

During the hearing, NAB Prosecutor Rafay Maqsood informed the court that the Special Prosecutor was seriously ill and could not appear. On this, Barrister Salman Safdar said there had been delaying tactics and in this case too, the responsibility of taking the date was put on them.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing due to the unavailability of the NAB Prosecutor and fixed further proceedings of

the case on October 16.