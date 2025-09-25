Open Menu

IHC Adjourns Appeals Of PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi In 190m Pounds Reference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 07:43 PM

IHC adjourns appeals of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi in 190m pounds reference

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till October 16, on a petition seeking suspension of sentence of PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in 190 million pounds case, due to the unavailability of the NAB special prosecutor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till October 16, on a petition seeking suspension of sentence of PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in 190 million Pounds case, due to the unavailability of the NAB

special prosecutor.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Azam Khan,

heard the case. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and the sisters of the founder of PTI were also present in the courtroom during the hearing.

Barrister Salman Safdar, Barrister Ali Zafar and Salman Akram Raja appeared in the court on behalf of the

petitioners.

During the hearing, the lawyers raised objections to the difficulties in accessing the courtroom.

Salman Safdar took the stand that the court was approached several times but no law and order issue ever arose. The Chief Justice assured that no such obstacles will be created in the future and said that "this is your court, come whenever you want."

During the hearing, NAB Prosecutor Rafay Maqsood informed the court that the Special Prosecutor was seriously ill and could not appear. On this, Barrister Salman Safdar said there had been delaying tactics and in this case too, the responsibility of taking the date was put on them.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing due to the unavailability of the NAB Prosecutor and fixed further proceedings of

the case on October 16.

Recent Stories

Court grants five-day physical remand of social me ..

Court grants five-day physical remand of social media activist Falak Javed

3 minutes ago
 251st urs of Hazrat Khawaja Mohkum Serani begins

251st urs of Hazrat Khawaja Mohkum Serani begins

3 minutes ago
 6th Divisional Inter-School Taekwondo Championship ..

6th Divisional Inter-School Taekwondo Championship to be held on October 25

3 minutes ago
 SCCI mobile medical team holds relief camp

SCCI mobile medical team holds relief camp

3 minutes ago
 Flood damage assessment begins under rehabilitatio ..

Flood damage assessment begins under rehabilitation drive

3 minutes ago
 LDA City distributes 6,500 plot letters to allotte ..

LDA City distributes 6,500 plot letters to allottees of 4 blocks

8 minutes ago
DC Kohat chaired meeting regarding anti polio camp ..

DC Kohat chaired meeting regarding anti polio campaign

8 minutes ago
 Urdu book 'Zindagi' by Khurram Asghar launched

Urdu book 'Zindagi' by Khurram Asghar launched

8 minutes ago
 IHC directs Deputy Commissioner to fill vacant pos ..

IHC directs Deputy Commissioner to fill vacant posts at Patwar Circle

8 minutes ago
 Ahsan to represent Pakistan at 14th CPEC JCC meeti ..

Ahsan to represent Pakistan at 14th CPEC JCC meeting on Friday

8 minutes ago
 Crackdown on unlicensed clinics, counterfeit drugs ..

Crackdown on unlicensed clinics, counterfeit drugs soon

5 minutes ago
 Most-wanted bandit killed near Jahanian

Most-wanted bandit killed near Jahanian

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan