IHC adjourns appeals regarding political discussion of prisoners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till November 26, on appeals against termination of rule regarding ban on prisoners for political discussions.

The court asked the appellants to satisfy it on next hearing that how the decision of single member bench was not right.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the appeals of Punjab government and Chief Commissioner ICT against the verdict of single member bench. The court granted time to the lawyer of Sher Afzal Murawat to submit the power of attorney.

The advocate general, during the hearing, prayed the court to suspend the verdict of single member court which was rejected by the bench.

The chief justice remarked that the order for termination of any rule is extra-ordinary, adding that he had terminated only one law in ten years. He observed that the judge in chamber had written the reasons of the judgment and mentioned freedom of expression.

The bench asked the lawyers to satisfy the court on next hearing and adjourned the case.