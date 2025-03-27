IHC Adjourns Blasphemy Case Till After Eid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has adjourned the hearing on a plea to form a commission to investigate blasphemy allegations until after Eid.
Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case while the hearing was broadcasted live on YouTube.
At the outset of hearing, the court asked the applicant that why do you want a JIT and not a commission? The lawyer pleaded that the JIT will have the authority to take action against a person if he is involved.
The court said that once the commission report is cleared then the FIA can take action. Yes, it can, but it will be a long process, the lawyer answered.
The court said that the case is not whether an FIR was registered wrongly, but whether something went wrong before the case was registered. The court asked the petitioners why are you afraid that if the commission is formed, it will take action against you? Justice Ishaq asked that do you think the commission will be rigged to reach a certain conclusion?
He said that if the commission tells the direction of the high court, then the report will be made public.
No one will be in the commission who has any connection with this matter, for or against, it said.
The lawyer said that the other parties distort the orders of this court through social media. The court said that no one in the world has been able to control social media. The attempt to regulate social media is futile.
Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan's remarked that if someone distorts my order, you can go to the High Court website and see the order. I can't do anything about the person who just listens to YouTube and makes up his mind, he said.
It would have been better if a commission had been formed and there were experts in it and they could have seen all this, said Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq.
He said that now I think that to clarify the picture, I will have to form my own opinion to some extent. The court adjourned the hearing of the case until after Eid.
