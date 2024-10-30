IHC Adjourns Case Against Azam Swati's Remand
Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 07:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till tomorrow on a case against physical remand of PTI’s leader Azam Khan Swati.
Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, hearing the case, remarked that they had written to the member inspection team to send back judge Abual Hasnat, but he is still working here.
Addressing additional attorney general, Justice Aurangzeb criticized that this judge used to give dates after passing orders but later on dismiss the bails.
