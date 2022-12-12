IHC adjourns case against torture on accused in police custody

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted permission to respondents to submit extra documents in the case with regard to the torture of accused in the police custody.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case regarding the matter filed by Iman Mazari Advocate.

During the hearing, the National Commission on Rights of Child also filed a plea to become a party in this case.

The court served notices to the respondents and sought comments on the plea.

The court also accepted the request of the respondent to file extra documents in the case and adjourned the hearing.