ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Aleema Khan’s petition seeking removal of her name from exit control list (ECL).

IHC’s Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro heard the petition of Aleema Khan, the sister of PTI founder, against the travel ban. The court adjourned hearing of the case due to non-submission of responses by the respondents.

During the hearing, Aleema Khan appeared in the court along with her lawyer Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry, while Assistant Attorney General Azmat Bashir Tarar was also in attendance. The petitioner’s lawyer said that notices were issued at the previous hearing, now the response is due.

The Assistant Attorney General stated that the notices were received late, and they need to investigate why Aleema Khan's name was included in a particular list.

On this occasion, the FIA representative informed the court that they couldn't conduct the necessary checks due to staff shortages but assured that they would look into the matter soon.

The FIA representative said that there is a system under which work is done, the process has to be completed, it may take four to five days for reply.

Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro directed that the FIA officer submit a detailed report to the court at the next hearing. The court issued another notice to the DG Immigration and Passports for a response and the hearing was adjourned until Friday.