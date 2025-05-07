IHC Adjourns Case Regarding Aleema Khan's Name On ECL
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 10:16 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Aleema Khan’s petition seeking removal of her name from exit control list (ECL)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Aleema Khan’s petition seeking removal of her name from exit control list (ECL).
IHC’s Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro heard the petition of Aleema Khan, the sister of PTI founder, against the travel ban. The court adjourned hearing of the case due to non-submission of responses by the respondents.
During the hearing, Aleema Khan appeared in the court along with her lawyer Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry, while Assistant Attorney General Azmat Bashir Tarar was also in attendance. The petitioner’s lawyer said that notices were issued at the previous hearing, now the response is due.
The Assistant Attorney General stated that the notices were received late, and they need to investigate why Aleema Khan's name was included in a particular list.
On this occasion, the FIA representative informed the court that they couldn't conduct the necessary checks due to staff shortages but assured that they would look into the matter soon.
The FIA representative said that there is a system under which work is done, the process has to be completed, it may take four to five days for reply.
Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro directed that the FIA officer submit a detailed report to the court at the next hearing. The court issued another notice to the DG Immigration and Passports for a response and the hearing was adjourned until Friday.
Recent Stories
Robber gang busted, two held
DC inspects Civil Defense Office amid rising tensions from Indian aggression
Five suspects arrested in murder case
ISSI hosts Int'l Conference on “Pakistan and the Region”
Entire nation united, stands with Armed Forces for country's defense: Tariq
IHC acquits accused in drugs smuggling case
CDA, Bank of Punjab discuss cooperation for Islamabad’s development
Marriyum Aurangzeb hails armed forces, condemns Indian aggression
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets UK's Minister ..
LCCI organizes solidarity walk to support Pakistan Armed Forces
Adviser to PM on Privatization meets global investment leaders
IHC adjourns case regarding Aleema Khan's name on ECL
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Robber gang busted, two held5 minutes ago
-
DC inspects Civil Defense Office amid rising tensions from Indian aggression5 minutes ago
-
Five suspects arrested in murder case5 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts Int'l Conference on “Pakistan and the Region”5 minutes ago
-
Entire nation united, stands with Armed Forces for country's defense: Tariq5 minutes ago
-
IHC acquits accused in drugs smuggling case9 minutes ago
-
CDA, Bank of Punjab discuss cooperation for Islamabad’s development26 minutes ago
-
Marriyum Aurangzeb hails armed forces, condemns Indian aggression9 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns case regarding Aleema Khan's name on ECL5 minutes ago
-
FDA to auction 538 residential, commercial plots on May 145 minutes ago
-
Crushing blow makes India realize Pakistan’s preparedness, capabilities: PM5 minutes ago
-
NLPD organizes seminar on“How to Write a Story”5 minutes ago