Open Menu

IHC Adjourns Case Regarding Aleema Khan's Name On ECL

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 10:16 PM

IHC adjourns case regarding Aleema Khan's name on ECL

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Aleema Khan’s petition seeking removal of her name from exit control list (ECL)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Aleema Khan’s petition seeking removal of her name from exit control list (ECL).

IHC’s Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro heard the petition of Aleema Khan, the sister of PTI founder, against the travel ban. The court adjourned hearing of the case due to non-submission of responses by the respondents.

During the hearing, Aleema Khan appeared in the court along with her lawyer Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry, while Assistant Attorney General Azmat Bashir Tarar was also in attendance. The petitioner’s lawyer said that notices were issued at the previous hearing, now the response is due.

The Assistant Attorney General stated that the notices were received late, and they need to investigate why Aleema Khan's name was included in a particular list.

On this occasion, the FIA representative informed the court that they couldn't conduct the necessary checks due to staff shortages but assured that they would look into the matter soon.

The FIA representative said that there is a system under which work is done, the process has to be completed, it may take four to five days for reply.

Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro directed that the FIA officer submit a detailed report to the court at the next hearing. The court issued another notice to the DG Immigration and Passports for a response and the hearing was adjourned until Friday.

Recent Stories

Robber gang busted, two held

Robber gang busted, two held

5 minutes ago
 DC inspects Civil Defense Office amid rising tensi ..

DC inspects Civil Defense Office amid rising tensions from Indian aggression

5 minutes ago
 Five suspects arrested in murder case

Five suspects arrested in murder case

5 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts Int'l Conference on “Pakistan and the ..

ISSI hosts Int'l Conference on “Pakistan and the Region”

5 minutes ago
 Entire nation united, stands with Armed Forces for ..

Entire nation united, stands with Armed Forces for country's defense: Tariq

5 minutes ago
 IHC acquits accused in drugs smuggling case

IHC acquits accused in drugs smuggling case

9 minutes ago
CDA, Bank of Punjab discuss cooperation for Islama ..

CDA, Bank of Punjab discuss cooperation for Islamabad’s development

26 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb hails armed forces, condemns In ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb hails armed forces, condemns Indian aggression

9 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets UK's Minister ..

9 minutes ago
 LCCI organizes solidarity walk to support Pakistan ..

LCCI organizes solidarity walk to support Pakistan Armed Forces

9 minutes ago
 Adviser to PM on Privatization meets global invest ..

Adviser to PM on Privatization meets global investment leaders

9 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns case regarding Aleema Khan's name on ..

IHC adjourns case regarding Aleema Khan's name on ECL

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan