IHC Adjourns Case Regarding Dr. Aafia's Release Till Jan 13
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed on Monday that the prime minister has signed the summary regarding the financial assistance for the delegation to visit US for release of Dr. Aafia Saddiqui.
The court adjourns further hearing of the case till January 13.
Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case seeking efforts for the release of Dr. Aafia Saddiqui from US jail.
During proceeding, the additional attorney general informed the court that Senator Bushra would be accompanying the delegation on behalf of the government.
He said that Senator Irfan Saddiqui is not joining the delegation due to personal reasons. He also informed the bench regarding the signing of the summary by the PM regarding the expenditure of the delegation’s visit.
The representative of foreign office said that they have forwarded the visa requests for the delegation, hopefully, it will be approved within one week. He said that the foreign office is extending every possible assistance to Dr. Fauzia Saddiqui.
The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till January 13.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum
KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSDO calls for collective action to eliminate gender-based violence12 seconds ago
-
Education board issues schedule for 2025 annual exams for 9th, 10th grades15 seconds ago
-
Under-20 Sport festival concluded in Nawabshah30 seconds ago
-
FM 96, Federal Ombudsman air program to create public awareness33 seconds ago
-
Punjab's first regulatory authority established to tackle inflation, encroachments : CM36 seconds ago
-
Woman killed, three Injured in road accident43 seconds ago
-
Digital screens hurting reading habits: Dr Ravish45 seconds ago
-
199 moza jat digitized for revenue services in Peshawar11 minutes ago
-
Post-Promotion Statutory Training for senior civil Judges, judicial magistrates and Qazis commences11 minutes ago
-
Kinnow export on continuous decline due to climate change impacts, old age variety41 minutes ago
-
Eight more cases of chikungunya reported from Peshawar41 minutes ago
-
Kohat meeting addresses public concerns, MPA Dawood Khan Afridi41 minutes ago