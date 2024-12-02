(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed on Monday that the prime minister has signed the summary regarding the financial assistance for the delegation to visit US for release of Dr. Aafia Saddiqui.

The court adjourns further hearing of the case till January 13.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case seeking efforts for the release of Dr. Aafia Saddiqui from US jail.

During proceeding, the additional attorney general informed the court that Senator Bushra would be accompanying the delegation on behalf of the government.

He said that Senator Irfan Saddiqui is not joining the delegation due to personal reasons. He also informed the bench regarding the signing of the summary by the PM regarding the expenditure of the delegation’s visit.

The representative of foreign office said that they have forwarded the visa requests for the delegation, hopefully, it will be approved within one week. He said that the foreign office is extending every possible assistance to Dr. Fauzia Saddiqui.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till January 13.