Open Menu

IHC Adjourns Case Regarding Online Meeting Of PTI Founder

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 08:39 PM

IHC adjourns case regarding online meeting of PTI founder

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing till March 29, in a case pertaining to online meeting of lawyers with their client PTI founder in Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing till March 29, in a case pertaining to online meeting of lawyers with their client PTI founder in Adiala Jail.

During the hearing, Superintendent Adiala Jail adopted the stance before the IHC’s bench that arrangements for online meeting with PTI founder couldn’t be made as there was no provision in jail rules regarding this.

He said that the meetings with PTI founder were restricted since October 12, due to security threats.

Justice Sardar Ishaq Khan, hearing the case, remarked that recently Chief Minister Punjab has announced the arrangements of online meetings in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

He questioned that how the illegal act could be done if jail rules didn’t give permission for it.

Judicial Assistant Zainab Janjua said that the stance of jail administration shouldn’t be in contradiction of Punjab government’s policy.

The court instructed the advocate general Punjab to adopt the clear stance into the matter on next hearing. It also directed the respondents to tell whether the announcement of Chief Minister Punjab was legal or the letter from the jail authorities.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Jail Lawyers March October Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Interim bail of Qaisara Elahi, others confirmed in ..

Interim bail of Qaisara Elahi, others confirmed in Ring Road extension case

3 minutes ago
 UAF holds walk to mark World Water Day

UAF holds walk to mark World Water Day

3 minutes ago
 47,023 candidates appear in written exam for 7,909 ..

47,023 candidates appear in written exam for 7,909 police posts

1 minute ago
 Pigeons trapped under overhead bridge rescued, rel ..

Pigeons trapped under overhead bridge rescued, released

1 minute ago
 Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

1 minute ago
 China has over 1.09 billion netizens

China has over 1.09 billion netizens

1 minute ago
US, Mindstorm partner to empower KP youth in digit ..

US, Mindstorm partner to empower KP youth in digital gaming industry

1 minute ago
 Grant for police officials

Grant for police officials

9 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry termed Pakis ..

9 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to address issues at KMU I ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to address issues at KMU Institute of Medical Sciences

9 minutes ago
 WB village civic facility programme reviewed

WB village civic facility programme reviewed

16 minutes ago
 Opposition in KP assembly stages protest

Opposition in KP assembly stages protest

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan