IHC adjourns case regarding online meeting of PTI founder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing till March 29, in a case pertaining to online meeting of lawyers with their client PTI founder in Adiala Jail.

During the hearing, Superintendent Adiala Jail adopted the stance before the IHC’s bench that arrangements for online meeting with PTI founder couldn’t be made as there was no provision in jail rules regarding this.

He said that the meetings with PTI founder were restricted since October 12, due to security threats.

Justice Sardar Ishaq Khan, hearing the case, remarked that recently Chief Minister Punjab has announced the arrangements of online meetings in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

He questioned that how the illegal act could be done if jail rules didn’t give permission for it.

Judicial Assistant Zainab Janjua said that the stance of jail administration shouldn’t be in contradiction of Punjab government’s policy.

The court instructed the advocate general Punjab to adopt the clear stance into the matter on next hearing. It also directed the respondents to tell whether the announcement of Chief Minister Punjab was legal or the letter from the jail authorities.