Open Menu

IHC Adjourns Case Till May 7, Regarding Aleema Khan's Name On ECL

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 08:40 PM

IHC adjourns case till May 7, regarding Aleema Khan's name on ECL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing after the parties did not receive a copy of the notice in the petition to remove the name of Aleema Khan from ECL.

Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro heard the case filed by the PTI founder's sister seeking removal of her name from the ECL.

During the hearing, Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry, advocate for the petitioner, appeared in the court and said that copies of notices had been submitted to the Attorney General’s Office and also to the Advocate General’s Office.

Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro said that in addition to this, the parties also include the DG Immigration and the FIA.

Assistant Attorney General Azmat Bashir Tarar told the court that I have just got a copy of the notice from them to the FIA.

The court adjourned the hearing further till May 7.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

3 hours ago
 Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

3 hours ago
 Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turn ..

Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turns pleasant

3 hours ago
 India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitrati ..

India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack

3 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ ..

SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts

4 hours ago
 Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses ..

Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform

4 hours ago
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

5 hours ago
 Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

7 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

8 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

8 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

9 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan