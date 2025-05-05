IHC Adjourns Case Till May 7, Regarding Aleema Khan's Name On ECL
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing after the parties did not receive a copy of the notice in the petition to remove the name of Aleema Khan from ECL.
Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro heard the case filed by the PTI founder's sister seeking removal of her name from the ECL.
During the hearing, Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry, advocate for the petitioner, appeared in the court and said that copies of notices had been submitted to the Attorney General’s Office and also to the Advocate General’s Office.
Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro said that in addition to this, the parties also include the DG Immigration and the FIA.
Assistant Attorney General Azmat Bashir Tarar told the court that I have just got a copy of the notice from them to the FIA.
The court adjourned the hearing further till May 7.
