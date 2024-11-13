IHC Adjourns Case Till Nov 20, Regarding Journalists' Rights
Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 07:31 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till November 20, on case pertaining to legislation about PEMRA Council of Complaints.
The court instructed the secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to prepare proposal after hold consultation with the stakeholders to remove weaknesses in the law.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA) and International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) regarding the protection of the rights of electronic media journalists.
During the course of proceeding, the chief justice remarked that there were several weaknesses in this law due to which it required amendment. Additional Attorney General said that the legislation is the prerogative of the Parliament.
The court adjourned the further hearing of the case till next date with above instructions.
