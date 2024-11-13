Open Menu

IHC Adjourns Case Till Nov 20, Regarding Journalists' Rights

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 07:31 PM

IHC adjourns case till Nov 20, regarding journalists' rights

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till November 20, on case pertaining to legislation about PEMRA Council of Complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till November 20, on case pertaining to legislation about PEMRA Council of Complaints.

The court instructed the secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to prepare proposal after hold consultation with the stakeholders to remove weaknesses in the law.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA) and International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) regarding the protection of the rights of electronic media journalists.

During the course of proceeding, the chief justice remarked that there were several weaknesses in this law due to which it required amendment. Additional Attorney General said that the legislation is the prerogative of the Parliament.

The court adjourned the further hearing of the case till next date with above instructions.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Parliament November Islamabad High Court Media Court

Recent Stories

Meeting reviews measures taken for curbing smog

Meeting reviews measures taken for curbing smog

9 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq v ..

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visits BHU in Chak 29-BC

9 minutes ago
 Two brick-kilns demolished

Two brick-kilns demolished

1 second ago
 PM praises Pak-Azerbaijan strong ties; hopes to gr ..

PM praises Pak-Azerbaijan strong ties; hopes to grow further

10 minutes ago
 LHC announces results of written exams for civil j ..

LHC announces results of written exams for civil judges

3 seconds ago
 13 criminals nabbed with narcotics, illegal weapon ..

13 criminals nabbed with narcotics, illegal weapons

11 minutes ago
KP Govt to give fee concession to orphan students

KP Govt to give fee concession to orphan students

11 minutes ago
 3 absconders held; 1.058 kg hashish recovered in T ..

3 absconders held; 1.058 kg hashish recovered in Tank

11 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to highlight KP's issues in SIFC: ..

Efforts underway to highlight KP's issues in SIFC: Governor Kundi

11 minutes ago
 Shahzaib’s unbeaten century leads Pakistan to 10 ..

Shahzaib’s unbeaten century leads Pakistan to 10-wicket win

11 minutes ago
 Misinformation case: ATC extends physical remand o ..

Misinformation case: ATC extends physical remand of accused woman for 3 days

20 minutes ago
 CDA board greenlights major upgrades in emergency ..

CDA board greenlights major upgrades in emergency services, cybersecurity

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan