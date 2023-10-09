The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday adjourned hearing till Thursday in post arrest bail petition of chairman PTI in cipher case registered under official secrets act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday adjourned hearing till Thursday in post arrest bail petition of chairman PTI in cipher case registered under official secrets act.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the post arrest bail petition of former prime minister in aforesaid case wherein the lawyers continued giving arguments.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice remarked that the court had ordered for open hearing into the case. If any sensitive document is presented then court could consult the two side to view it in-camera, he said.

PTI Chairman’s lawyer Salman Safdar Advocate read out the content of FIR and said that his client was accused of twisting the facts of classified document for his personal gains.

He said that official secret act was a hundred year old law and it did not mention ciphers.

The sentence under section 5 of the act was fourteen year jail term or death penalty. He said that the former government introduced an amendment in the law after three days of registering case against his client.

The amendments also had been challenged before court, he said.

The lawyer said that his client had not shared cipher with any enemy country and he also did not do anything against national security.

He said that no trial of anybody had been conducted in the past related to ciphers.

He said that his client was a political prisoners and already had been granted bails in twenty cases.

The chief justice said that the ciphers were used to be received in coded form and asked that what the way to decode them.

The lawyer said there were trained staff in every embassy with understanding of script codes.

Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbasi said that it was the domain of the foreign secretary to decide that the copies of the cipher would be sent to whom.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till next date.