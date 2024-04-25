IHC adjourns cipher case hearing against PTI founder till April 20,

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till April 30, on appeals against the conviction of PTI founder and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cipher case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the appeal of two accused.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s prosecutor Hamid Shah continued arguments during the hearing.

The prosecutor said that the court has to look at four things in this case, did the copy of the cipher reach the accused or not? Whether the document was received by the accused in physical form or not?

The telegram was sent to Haseeb Gohar FSA.

He said that the classified documents, which include pamphlets, books, etc are called secret documents.

The court noted that Shah Mehmood Qureshi has not been accused of missing the cipher document.

On the occasion, the prosecutor prayed the court to grant further time for case preparation after which the hearing was adjourned.

