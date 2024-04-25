Open Menu

IHC Adjourns Cipher Case Till April 30

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 09:47 PM

IHC adjourns cipher case till April 30

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of appeals against the conviction of PTI founder and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cipher case till April 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of appeals against the conviction of PTI founder and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cipher case till April 30.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the appeals of two accused.

Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) prosecutor Hamid Shah continued his arguments during the hearing.

The prosecutor said that the court had to look into things such as whether the copy of the cipher reached the accused or not, and whether it was received by the accused physically or not.

He said that the telegram was sent to Haseeb Gohar of Foreign Office. He further said that the classified documents, which include pamphlets, books, etc were called secret documents.

The court noted that Shah Mehmood Qureshi had not been accused of missing the cipher document.

The prosecutor then prayed the court to grant further time for case preparation after which the hearing was adjourned.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Foreign Office Shah Mehmood Qureshi Federal Investigation Agency April Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Non-Muslim Pakistanis enjoy freedom, state patrona ..

Non-Muslim Pakistanis enjoy freedom, state patronage: Kundi

8 minutes ago
 Dengue Control Committee gathers in Jhang

Dengue Control Committee gathers in Jhang

8 minutes ago
 BHP launches $38.8 billion takeover bid for rival ..

BHP launches $38.8 billion takeover bid for rival Anglo American

8 minutes ago
 Saudi oil giant Aramco agrees major FIFA sponsorsh ..

Saudi oil giant Aramco agrees major FIFA sponsorship deal

8 minutes ago
 Awais Leghari meets Chief Minister Sindh

Awais Leghari meets Chief Minister Sindh

8 minutes ago
 Putin says plans to visit China in May

Putin says plans to visit China in May

8 minutes ago
Identification specifics required to know about la ..

Identification specifics required to know about lawmakers put on travel stop lis ..

8 minutes ago
 Court stops PTI founder, his wife from provocative ..

Court stops PTI founder, his wife from provocative statements against institutio ..

8 minutes ago
 Experts demand stakeholder intervention to boost t ..

Experts demand stakeholder intervention to boost tax-net, revitalize taxation re ..

7 minutes ago
 Higher taxes, awareness help decrease cigarettes s ..

Higher taxes, awareness help decrease cigarettes sale in Pakistan

33 minutes ago
 Sindh Minister of Works and Services Ali Hassan Za ..

Sindh Minister of Works and Services Ali Hassan Zardari reviews ongoing projects ..

36 minutes ago
 7 ordinances laid in Senate

7 ordinances laid in Senate

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan