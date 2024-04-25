IHC adjourns cipher case till April 30

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of appeals against the conviction of PTI founder and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cipher case till April 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of appeals against the conviction of PTI founder and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cipher case till April 30.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the appeals of two accused.

Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) prosecutor Hamid Shah continued his arguments during the hearing.

The prosecutor said that the court had to look into things such as whether the copy of the cipher reached the accused or not, and whether it was received by the accused physically or not.

He said that the telegram was sent to Haseeb Gohar of Foreign Office. He further said that the classified documents, which include pamphlets, books, etc were called secret documents.

The court noted that Shah Mehmood Qureshi had not been accused of missing the cipher document.

The prosecutor then prayed the court to grant further time for case preparation after which the hearing was adjourned.