Open Menu

IHC Adjourns Dr. Aafia Release Case Till Jan 24

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2025 | 05:50 PM

IHC adjourns Dr. Aafia release case till Jan 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned Dr. Aafia Saddiqui's release case till January 24 and termed that the next week is important pertaining to the matter.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case regarding the release of Dr. Aafia Saddiqui from a US jail. Dr. Fouzia’s lawyer Imran Shafiq appeared before the court and adopted the stance that neither the response to the PM’s letter to the US president came so far nor was the receiving of the letter confirmed by US authorities.

The lawyer said that his client Dr. Fouzia, the sister of Dr. Aafia, has reached the US and so far she could not meet Pakistan’s ambassador to the US. At this, the court instructed the foreign office to arrange the meeting of Dr.

Fouzia with Pakistan’s ambassador in the US.

The bench remarked that the next week in this case is important and the court has also given instructions to the foreign office in this regard.

During the hearing of Dr. Aafia's case, the representative of the Foreign Office informed the court that the record regarding the PM’s foreign visits couldn’t be presented on Monday due visit of the Secretary Foreign Affairs to China. He requested the court to grant time in this regard. The court granted time till next week for submission of the record and adjourned the case till January 24.

It may be mentioned here that the IHC’s bench had sought a record regarding the foreign visits of PM in a hearing dated December 20.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Foreign Office China Jail Visit January May December Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory

Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passeng ..

Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passengers in 2024

37 minutes ago
 realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

Realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

48 minutes ago
 UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-Germa ..

UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-German Energy and Climate Partnersh ..

51 minutes ago
 EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission ab ..

EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission aboard Jaywun research vessel

52 minutes ago
 When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris ..

When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris Campaign Captivates the World

57 minutes ago
UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capa ..

UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030

1 hour ago
 UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects ..

UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects in region: International offic ..

1 hour ago
 ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage lo ..

ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage loan service

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s ..

HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh

3 hours ago
 Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ah ..

Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10

3 hours ago
 UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic r ..

UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan