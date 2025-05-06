IHC Adjourns Dr. Aafia Siddiqui Case Till Next Week
Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2025 | 11:30 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till one week in a case pertaining to release and extradition of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui who is imprisoned in the United States
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till one week in a case pertaining to release and extradition of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui who is imprisoned in the United States.
Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case wherein Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer in the US, Clive Smith, appeared and said that her client is being treated badly in the US prison.
Lawyer Imran Shafiq said that the Federal government has a separate request that the purpose of the petition be fulfilled and now it should be disposed of. We have filed a separate request for permission to amend the petition. In the 26th Amendment, it is written that relief will be given as per the request.
Fauzia Siddiqui’s lawyer took the position that more than one request has been made in our petition and the purpose has not been fulfilled yet.
Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan remarked that you can file a new application by referring to these grounds.
Imran Shafiq Advocate said that if we file a new application, it will be sent to another bench, adding that miscellaneous application was filed with the aim of removing this case from this court.
The lawyer said that if this court makes an interim order to approve the miscellaneous application, it can be challenged in the Supreme Court.
Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq remarked that in some other cases, intra-court appeals against interim orders were heard and a stay was also granted. The lawyer said that our application also contains a request that the court can grant any relief if it deems appropriate.
Judicial Assistant Zainab Janjua said that the High Court has the authority to grant relief according to the contents and circumstances of the application.
The court adjourned the hearing of the case until next week.
Recent Stories
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
All resources to be utilized to defend water rights: Federal Minister for Planni ..
4th ECO Forum held at TDAP
Zafar Masud's book “Seat 1C: A Survivor’s Tale of Hope, Resilience, and Rene ..
AJK President for ensuring Red Crescent volunteers more vibrant with advanced t ..
4th ECO Forum held
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore
President Asif Ali Zardari for further expanding bilateral cooperation with Russ ..
PEMRA holds pre-bid conference for DTH licenses
RDA demolishes infrastructure of four illegal housing schemes
Chief Secretary orders FIR against SBCA officers over demolition of heritage bui ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded in first phase14 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack14 minutes ago
-
All resources to be utilized to defend water rights: Federal Minister for Planning and Development A ..5 minutes ago
-
Zafar Masud's book “Seat 1C: A Survivor’s Tale of Hope, Resilience, and Renewal” launched22 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari for further expanding bilateral cooperation with Russia22 minutes ago
-
PEMRA holds pre-bid conference for DTH licenses22 minutes ago
-
RDA demolishes infrastructure of four illegal housing schemes57 seconds ago
-
Chief Secretary orders FIR against SBCA officers over demolition of heritage building59 seconds ago
-
Commissioner reviews Suthra Punjab cleanliness campaign, directs swift action against encroachments1 minute ago
-
DPM Dar apprises Algerian FM of evolving regional situation post Indian inflammatory rhetoric1 minute ago
-
HEC hosts delegation from Northwest A&F University, China to strengthen Sino-Pak collaboration35 minutes ago
-
CM condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Balochistan35 minutes ago