IHC Adjourns Dr. Afia Case Till Sept 13

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 09:30 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the lawyer to share the draft regarding the request to the US president for release of Dr. Afia Siddiqui from jail on compassionate grounds

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the petition regarding the release and repatriation of Dr. Afia Saddiqui from US jail.

During the hearing, Fauzia Siddiqui’s US lawyer Clive Smith appeared before the court through video link. The

Additional Attorney General (AAG) adopted the stance that the government have been supporting Fauzia Siddiqui constantly.

It would take time when a decision regarding policy level is required, he said.

The AAG prayed to the court that the draft of the mercy appeal should be shared with them so that the government would make policy decisions after viewing it. He requested the court to grant him five weeks.

The court, however, instructed Dr. Fauzia’s lawyer to share the draft of the application with AAG within one week. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till September 13.

