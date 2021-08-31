UrduPoint.com

IHC Adjourns Gilani's Case Regarding Chairman Senate Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 05:40 PM

IHC adjourns Gilani's case regarding Chairman Senate elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till September 28, on an intra court appeal of Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani challenging rejection of his seven votes in chairman senate elections.

The counsel for presiding officer for elections, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif did not appear before the court and his associate lawyer requested the bench to adjourn the case till next hearing.

He said that the senior counsel could not attend this day proceeding due to sickness.

However, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani's lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar, Gilani's counsel Farook H. Naek appeared before the court.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the ICA filed by Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

A single member bench had already dismissed the petition of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and declared it as non maintainable. The court stated that it had no powers to interfere into the proceeding of Parliamentary affairs.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Prime Minister Ica Muhammad Ali Ali Zafar September Islamabad High Court Court Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

SEC approves maintenance, development project of K ..

SEC approves maintenance, development project of Khalid Lagoon’s walkway

1 minute ago
 Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Fo ..

Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Foldable Experiences to Galaxy Z ..

23 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed over 29 federal roads: Under-S ..

31 minutes ago
 Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP ..

Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP

28 minutes ago
 EU chief says 70% of adults in the bloc fully vacc ..

EU chief says 70% of adults in the bloc fully vaccinated

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan, German FMs exchange views on Afghanistan ..

Pakistan, German FMs exchange views on Afghanistan situation

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.