IHC Adjourns Hearing For Sometimes As Vawda And His Counsel Fail To Appear

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 02:46 PM

Justice Amir Farooq has put off for sometime hearing of the matter of PTI MNA Faisal Vawda.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2020) PTI MNA Faisal Vawda could not appear before Islamabad High Court regarding case about his eligibility.

As the proceedings commenced, the PTI MNA and his counsel both were absent due to which Justice Amir Farooq put off further hearing for some time.

Previously, the court asked the lawyer of ECP to submit record of Faisal Vawda pertaining to his nomination papers on next date of hearing. The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that the Federal minister had not submitted his comments against the petition despite of passing ten months in the case.

To this, the bench remarked that the petitioner shouldn't politicise the matter as the court could view the relevant material from the record of ECP. The bench remarked that it would precede the case in light of ECP's record regarding the federal minister. The petitioner had alleged Vawda for hiding information from ECP regarding his dual nationality and prayed the court to declare him as disqualified as member Parliament.

