IHC adjourns hearing in case regarding missing person

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing till tomorrow in a case pertaining to the recovery of a missing citizen Umar Nawaz, the brother of former MNA Ali Nawaz Awan.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case regarding the aforesaid matter. At the outset of the hearing, SP Investigation Rukhsar Mehdi adopted the stance that he had submitted the progress report into the matter.

The Inspector general of police said that the capital police was using its all resources for the recovery of the missing person.

The court inquired whether the geofencing of the said person had been conducted and if assistance had also been sought from safe city cameras.

Petitioner's lawyer Dr Baber Awan said that he wanted to move a contempt of court case against the respondents and prayed the court to fix the case for hearing tomorrow. The court adjourned further hearing the case till tomorrow.