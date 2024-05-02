IHC adjourns hearing of appeals against conviction in cipher case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of appeals PTI founder and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their conviction in the cipher case till May 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of appeals PTI founder and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their conviction in the cipher case till May 6.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the appeals.

During the course of proceedings, FIA’s Prosecutor Hamid Ali Shah adopted the stance that as per the security of cipher guideline, non-returning of the cipher was an offence.

It was an admitted fact that one copy out of total nine was with the PTI founder and only that copy was not returned, he added.

The prosecutor said that the statement of Azam Khan could not be taken lightly.

He also read out the statement of PTI founder which was given before the trial court. The bench questioned whether a statement of the accused recorded in the absence of his lawyer had any worth, and asked the prosecution to assist it on the point.

The court then adjourned the case.