Open Menu

IHC Adjourns Hearing Of Appeals Against Conviction In Cipher Case

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 11:38 PM

IHC adjourns hearing of appeals against conviction in cipher case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of appeals PTI founder and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their conviction in the cipher case till May 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of appeals PTI founder and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their conviction in the cipher case till May 6.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the appeals.

During the course of proceedings, FIA’s Prosecutor Hamid Ali Shah adopted the stance that as per the security of cipher guideline, non-returning of the cipher was an offence.

It was an admitted fact that one copy out of total nine was with the PTI founder and only that copy was not returned, he added.

The prosecutor said that the statement of Azam Khan could not be taken lightly.

He also read out the statement of PTI founder which was given before the trial court. The bench questioned whether a statement of the accused recorded in the absence of his lawyer had any worth, and asked the prosecution to assist it on the point.

The court then adjourned the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Shah Mehmood Qureshi Federal Investigation Agency May Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the H ..

Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the Hajj of 2024

6 minutes ago
 High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark ..

High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark 'Australia Day in Spring'

9 minutes ago
 PM forms inquiry committee to probe matter of whea ..

PM forms inquiry committee to probe matter of wheat import

9 minutes ago
 E-Evidence system inaugurated in Bahawalnagar dist ..

E-Evidence system inaugurated in Bahawalnagar district courts

3 minutes ago
 Bitterness at UCLA as Gaza protest cleared

Bitterness at UCLA as Gaza protest cleared

3 minutes ago
 Kenya, Tanzania brace for cyclone as heavy rains p ..

Kenya, Tanzania brace for cyclone as heavy rains persist

3 minutes ago
DC reviews seven-day anti-polio drive in Federal C ..

DC reviews seven-day anti-polio drive in Federal Capital

3 minutes ago
 UK police arrest 45 at protest against migrant rem ..

UK police arrest 45 at protest against migrant removals

3 minutes ago
 President stresses measures to ensure safety, secu ..

President stresses measures to ensure safety, security of journalists

3 minutes ago
 Speakers for joint efforts to boost global climate ..

Speakers for joint efforts to boost global climate action through Climate Action ..

9 minutes ago
 Oil tanker fire averted due to swift rescue operat ..

Oil tanker fire averted due to swift rescue operation

3 minutes ago
 Indian campaign of attacking, seizing Kashmiris' p ..

Indian campaign of attacking, seizing Kashmiris' properties destined to fail: FO ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan