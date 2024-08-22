(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the case of two missing professors, brothers of Azhar Mashwani, due to the unavailability of their lawyer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the case of two missing professors, brothers of Azhar Mashwani, due to the unavailability of their lawyer.

Hearing the case, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb adjourned the hearing on the recovery petition filed by Azhar Mashwani regarding his two missing brothers.

The hearing was adjourned because the petitioner's lawyer, Babar Awan, was unable to attend the today's proceedings.

During the session, Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal appeared before the court.

He informed the court that the Attorney General had contacted the authorities concerned at the highest level regarding the case.

The court remarked that if the missing individuals have committed any crime, they should be brought before a magistrate.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing till Friday.