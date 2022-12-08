UrduPoint.com

IHC Adjourns Hearing Of Noor Mukadam Murder Case Till Dec 13

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 06:00 PM

IHC adjourns hearing of Noor Mukadam murder case till Dec 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of Noor Mukadam case for December 13.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the appeals in the murder case.

During the course of the proceeding, co-accused Muhammad Iftikhar's counsel told the bench that his client was awarded ten year jail term along with Rs100,000 fine. He said that his client was a watchman and didn't know the inside activities of the house.

The court inquired why the accused didn't interfere when the main accused was dragging the victim girl.

The lawyer said that his client had no connection with the murder or assistance in it.

The court asked that whether it was not an abduction when the victim girl wanted to leave but the watchman didn't allow her to go. The court noted that as per the DVR accused Iftikhar and Jan Muhammad closed the door when Noor Mukadam jumped from the balcony and tried to escape.

The lawyer said that the watchman had closed the door but he didn't stop the girl from leaving the house. The court adjourned further hearing wherein the lawyer would continue his arguments.

