Open Menu

IHC Adjourns Hearing Of Plea Against In-camera Cipher Trial

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2023 | 09:23 PM

IHC adjourns hearing of plea against in-camera cipher trial

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing of an appeal of ex-PTI chairman against in-camera trial of the cipher case in the Adiala Jail till December 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing of an appeal of ex-PTI chairman against in-camera trial of the cipher case in the Adiala Jail till December 28.

Justice Miangul Hassan heard the case filed by the former prime minister.

At the outset of hearing, Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal informed the court that the Attorney General for Pakistan could not attend the proceedings because of his engagements in the Supreme Court in the cipher case.

The court then adjourned the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Prime Minister Supreme Court Jail December Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Ambassador Amna Baloch, Spanish envoy discuss ties

Ambassador Amna Baloch, Spanish envoy discuss ties

42 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto files nomintion papers for NA-128 c ..

Bilawal Bhutto files nomintion papers for NA-128 constituency

42 minutes ago
 Regional Head Federal Ombudsman held open court in ..

Regional Head Federal Ombudsman held open court in Larkana

42 minutes ago
 SSP Keamari dismisses 9 officials for crimes, 2 fo ..

SSP Keamari dismisses 9 officials for crimes, 2 for absenteeism

42 minutes ago
 Sports activities too important for young generati ..

Sports activities too important for young generation: Mayor Karachi Barrister Mu ..

45 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review measures of anti-polio ..

DC chairs meeting to review measures of anti-polio drive starting from Jan 8

42 minutes ago
No more bat symbol for PTI ahead of general electi ..

No more bat symbol for PTI ahead of general elections

1 hour ago
 APHC seeks world's intervention in settlement of K ..

APHC seeks world's intervention in settlement of Kashmir dispute

42 minutes ago
 Bilawal condemns firing incident in South Wazirist ..

Bilawal condemns firing incident in South Waziristan

42 minutes ago
 Police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted ..

Police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a murder case

42 minutes ago
 Crackdown against transporters for overcharging

Crackdown against transporters for overcharging

42 minutes ago
 Isra University clinches victory at HEC inter Univ ..

Isra University clinches victory at HEC inter University badminton championship

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan