IHC adjourns hearing of plea against in-camera cipher trial

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing of an appeal of ex-PTI chairman against in-camera trial of the cipher case in the Adiala Jail till December 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing of an appeal of ex-PTI chairman against in-camera trial of the cipher case in the Adiala Jail till December 28.

Justice Miangul Hassan heard the case filed by the former prime minister.

At the outset of hearing, Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal informed the court that the Attorney General for Pakistan could not attend the proceedings because of his engagements in the Supreme Court in the cipher case.

The court then adjourned the case.