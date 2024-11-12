IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder bail plea in Toshakhana-II case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder in the Toshakhana-II case till November 20 due to the unavailability of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutors.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of IHC heard the case.

Initially, the court postponed the hearing for some time, but the session was eventually rescheduled for November 20 as the special prosecutors were not available.