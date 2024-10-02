IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder for acquittal in 190 mln pounds case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of petitions of PTI founder and his spouse Bushra Bibi for acquittal in the 190 million pounds scam case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of petitions of PTI founder and his spouse Bushra Bibi for acquittal in the 190 million Pounds scam case.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb accepted the request of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for adjournment till October 10.

NAB Prosecutor Amjad Parvez could not appear before the court.

The court also maintained its previous order, preventing the trial court from pronouncing a final verdict in the 190 million pounds case.