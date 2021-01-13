UrduPoint.com
IHC Adjourns Hearing On Diamer Bhasha Dam Jobs Quota Case

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

IHC adjourns hearing on Diamer Bhasha Dam jobs quota case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on request of deputy attorney general in a case pertaining jobs quota for residents of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Diamer in Diamer Bhasha Dam projects.

The deputy attorney general pleaded that he would inform the court on matter after taking instructions from federation.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed by the residents of Gilgit-Baltistan regarding above matter.

During the hearing, amicus curiae Barrister Ahmar Bilal Sufi did not appear before the court due to sickness. On this occasion, the Deputy Attorney General Arshad Kiyani said that up to two weeks should be given for instructions from the federation. The court adjourned the case for two weeks.

