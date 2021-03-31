(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on intra court appeal (ICA) challenging the qualification of Federal Minister Faisal Vawda.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on ICA filed by a citizen Mian Faisal through his lawyer Barrister Jahangir Jadoon.

The ICA stated that Vawda was holding dual nationality at the time of submission of his nomination papers to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in 2018. It alleged that Vawda had submitted a false affidavit regarding his American nationality.

It added that the single member bench had not viewed all legal aspect while hearing the case. The petition prayed the court to set aside the decision of single member bench and disqualified Faisal Vawda as member Parliament for hiding facts about his American nationality from ECP.