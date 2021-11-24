UrduPoint.com

IHC Adjourns Hearing On Maryam, Capt. (R) Safdar's Appeals Till December 21

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday accepted the request of Maryam Nawaz's lawyer for case adjournment and postponed further hearing on appeals in Avenfield property reference till December 21.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the appeals of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar against their convictions in above reference.

Maryam Nawaz's Lawyer Irfan Qadir had moved an application in the IHC two days back and requested to fix an other date for hearing due to his engagements in Supreme Court.

The bench accepted the request of Irfan Qadir and adjourned the case without further proceeding. The court fixed December 21, the new date for further proceeding on the appeals.

Maryam Nawaz and Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar also appeared before the court.

