IHC Adjourns Hearing On NAB Appeals Against Former Premier

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:53 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s appeals against acquittal of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashrf in rental power references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s appeals against acquittal of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashrf in rental power references.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani conducted hearing on NAB appeals.

During the course of proceeding, NAB prosecutor Barrister Rizwan excused to pursue the appeals against acquittal of Ashraf and said that he wanted to disassociate him from the case.

He said that he would request the chairman NAB to appoint another prosecutor in this reference.

After this, the court adjourned hearing in the matter.

More Stories From Pakistan

