IHC adjourns hearing on plea of Therapy Works' employee

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till January 17, in a plea filed by Therapy Works' employee seeking legal action against accused Zahir Jaffar and investigation officer Abdul Sattar in Noor Mukadam case.

Earlier, the trial court had dismissed the same plea of Amjad who was also an accused in Noor Mukadam murder case.

IHC's Justice Aamer Farooq adjourned the case without further proceeding due to the absence of petitioner's lawyer.