ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) would take up the petition on May 13, challenging the order of accountability court in which it stopped PTI founder from statements against state institutions.

The court removed the objections on the petition raised by the registrar office and fixed the case for hearing.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition against the decision of accountability court.

Petitioner’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja stated in his plea that after this order the trial court is no more open court. He said that the media has also been stopped from covering the courtroom’s proceeding.

The chief justice remarked that the trial court didn’t stop media from covering the court proceeding and it was being reported. The court adjourned the case till May 13.