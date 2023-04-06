ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till the last week of May on the petition of Awami Muslim League (AML) head Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed for registration of FIRs against him with regard to his allegations on former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, hearing the case, remarked that what sections could be applied in FIR on the use of filthy and unethical language. How an FIR could be registered in Sindh on a media talk at Poly Clinic Hospital Islamabad, he asked.

The court observed that the words 'filthy and unethical' had been mentioned in the FIR, adding that what law should be applied to this? The petitioner's lawyer said that there were still many things which were yet to come on record.

He said that Sindh High Court had the jurisdiction to hear this case instead of the IHC.

The lawyer said that the FIR could be registered anywhere in the country in such matters as a political party had workers everywhere. He prayed the court to grant him some time for assistance to the court.

Meanwhile, the complainant in another FIR registered in Balochistan couldn't attend the proceeding. The court ordered to serve the notices to the complainants and adjourned the hearing of the case.